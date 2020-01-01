|
|
Passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in his 93rd year. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years Beryl. Beloved father of Debra Nash-Chambers and the late Jim Nash. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Ian Chambers and his daughter-in-law Laurie Nash. Adored by his grandchildren Cristi Chambers, Michael Chambers, Rob Nash, Kari Nash and Kim Nash. Remembered with love by his sister Mabel Butler. Dear uncle and second father to Pat Vickers. Fondly remembered by family friend Bernice Morley. Bob was predeceased by his sisters Daisy Randell and Marjorie Potter. He was a member of the Speed Lodge A.F. & A.M. No 180, G.R.C. and a founding member of the Trillium Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 734, G.R.C. He was a former member of the Navy League of Canada, and a member of the Guelph Naval Veterans Association. He was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Guelph. Masonic Service and funeral service will be held at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Wellington or Knox Presbyterian Church. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.