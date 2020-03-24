|
Harris, Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age 69. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Yool) for 39 years. Cherished father of Andrew (Alyssa), Christine (James) and Michael. Much adored grandfather to Keira, Liam and Kinzie. Bob worked at the University of Guelph for over 40 years and loved his job. He specialized in electron microscopy in the Advanced Analysis Centre. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. (cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467)
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020