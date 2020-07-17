It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bob Ackerman on July 11, 2020 in his 85th year. He died peacefully at his residence, The Elliott Retirement Community, Guelph, Ontario with family by his side. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife Helen in 2015. He was the dear father of Jane Ackerman of North Vancouver, BC, Susan Skidmore (Art), and Neil Ackerman (Aireen Ganzon), all of Guelph. Loving grandpa to Lindsay and Brendan Skidmore and Josh and Lauren Ackerman. Brother of Brian Ackerman (Jenny) of Solihull, England. Bob was born in Birmingham, England on August 27, 1935 and immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1957 where he met the love of his life, Helen, and their life journey together led them to Guelph. Bob was a Production Engineering Manager at Blount International for over 30 years and retired at age 62. He was instrumental in implementing many projects and initiatives for the company. A lover of soccer, for decades he coached, refereed, and spent many volunteer hours for the betterment of the Guelph Minor Soccer community. Bob was a believer of furthering education. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Conestoga College and the Guelph Chamber of Commerce. He received the Award of Merit for his commitment to the progress of business and education in the 70s and early 80s. Bob had a larger than life personality. He loved chocolates, Guinness and soccer...but his greatest love was his family. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Elliott Retirement Community, specifically the 4th floor of the Ellington building. Their love and support shown to Bob and family is greatly appreciated. The family will be present at the Centennial Bowl, one of Bob's favorite soccer fields where he spent many hours coaching and refereeing, on Saturday, July 18th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Friends are welcome to drive by them and show support. If you wish, wear your favorite team jersey. The Centennial Bowl is located at the end of Centennial Road, behind College Heights Vocational School in Guelph, Ontario If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Elliott Retirement Community (519-822-0491), Parkinson's Society (1-800-565-3000) or to the Guelph Minor Soccer (519-824-2199). Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
