Jim Hester ended his journey with us Sunday, November 15, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with family. Born and raised in Brantford, Ontario he was a passionate aviator and an influential pioneer in computer science. Kind, intelligent, curious, innovative and proudly unconventional, he always followed his own, unique path. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Carol, son Ken, daughter Lynda, granddaughter Kendra, great-grandchildren Ethan and Leona and brother Rick. There will be a day of remembrance on November 29th at our home (27 Nicklin Crescent in Guelph) between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Please drop in and - while physical distancing - share your memories. If you wish to make a donation in his name, we have chosen the Canadian Air and Space Conservancy. Their mandate is to protect great aviation achievements of past generations and to inspire future generations. The CASC is dedicated to preserving the memory of the Avro Arrow, a cause near and dear to Jim's heart. www.casmuseum.org
Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, Put out my hand and touched the face of God. High Flight (An Airman's Ecstasy) Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth Of sun-split clouds - and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of - wheeled and soared and swung High in the sunlit silence. Hov'ring there I've chased the shouting wind along, and flung My eager craft through footless halls of air. Up, up the long delirious, burning blue, I've topped the windswept heights with easy grace Where never lark, or even eagle flew - And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod The high unsurpassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand and touched the face of God. Pilot Officer John Gillespie Magee