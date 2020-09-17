Of Guelph, formerly of Lindsay, passed away peacefully at the Village of Riverside Glen on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband and best friend of 59 years to the late Olive (2011). Loved father of Gary (Colleen) and Neil. Loving grandfather of Kelly (Ryan) Gerritsen and Kyle (Kayla) Everson. Great grandfather of Brooklyn, Londyn, Kensingtyn, Abigail "Abby", Alivia "Ally" and Annabelle. Dear friend of Lorraine Kealey. Also survived by relatives and friends. A private service will be held will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Bob's notice. A special thank you to the nursing staff of 4 East at the Guelph General Hospital for the care and compassion they gave Bob. Memorial contributions to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Robert J. Everson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.