Robert (Bob) Kardosh passed away on July 22, 2020 at the Guelph General Hospital. His son Mark was at his side. Bob graduated from High School at Saltcoats Saskatchewan; completing his Engineering Degree at North Dakota University and Masters at Waterloo. He went on to teach at the University of Guelph where he met and married Austra Janitis who predeceased him. From the University career, he went on to a have a successful career in the Real Estate area where his real passion came out. This occupied the remainder of his days. In his later days, he thoroughly enjoyed spending his time with his grand kids at the cottage. Bob is survived by his son Mark, grandchildren Lauren and Nicholas as well as two sisters, Shirley Johnson and Del Andison. Bob's brilliant mind and positive spirit will be greatly missed by all. May he rest in peace. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi St., Guelph (519) 824-0031. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at www.gilchristchapel.com
