It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Anderson announce his passing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in his 91st year. Robert was the beloved husband of Audrey Anderson for 68 years, loving father of 3 children, Louise Rae, Tim (Linda) Anderson, Kendra (Dwight) McMurran, 5 grandchildren Rebecca Rae Frasca (John), Robert Rae, Rachel Rae Schlenker (Philip), Jordan Anderson (Carly) and Kayla McMurran. Robert was the proud great-grandfather to 6 children Matteo and Marina Frasca, Jude, Rose and Violet Schlenker and Tradon Anderson. Robert was like a father to his twin nieces Allison Hogel (Jim) and Alicia Boland (Wayne). Robert was predeceased by his wife Audrey in 2017, his parents Gilbert and Annie Anderson of Dorset, Ontario, his 3 brothers Stanley, Godfrey, Oswald and his grandson Nicholas McMurran. Robert was born December 8, 1928. He grew up in Dorset, Ontario. He had many happy memories growing up on the northern family farm, raising animals, making maple syrup with his family along with hunting and fishing with his Dad and brothers and acting as a guide on the local lakes. He moved to Galt in his late teens. He met his future wife, Audrey Chamberlain, on a blind date and they were married a year later on July 9, 1949. They remained in Galt (Cambridge) for the rest of their lives. During his life he worked at Babcock's, Sheldon Works, Franklin Mfg. and DeZuriks as a machinist. Robert enjoyed 14 years with his family and friends at their trailer in Sauble Beach. He took great pleasure in barbecuing, campfires and boating trips on Lake Huron and Georgian Bay with his family. An outdoor service will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Cambridge (west Galt) at the St. Andrews Columbarium on Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. The family is requesting that masks be worn. A family reception will be hosted by his granddaughter and husband (Rebecca and John Frasca) at their home. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Diabetes Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. All donations can be made through Corbett's Funeral Home.