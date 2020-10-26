Died peacefully of natural causes on October 21, 2020 at Arbour Trails, Guelph, Ontario at the age of 93, with his sons by his side. Survived by sons Bill Sheard of Calgary, and John Goerzen Sheard (Mary) of Elmira, granddaughter Katie, grandson Wesley, and brothers Tom, John, Francis, and Alex, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his loving wife Gladys (White) of 62 years, parents Ben and Ida Sheard, and older brother Bill. Born in Maryfield, Saskatchewan on January 17, 1927, the second of six sons on a prairie farm. His post secondary education began with a BSA from the University of Saskatchewan, followed by an MSc from the University of Toronto, which he obtained in Guelph at the Ontario Agricultural College, now the University of Guelph. While at the OAC, he met Gladys and they started their life together in a house built close to the Guelph campus. He earned a PhD from Cornell University and returned to a career as a professor of Plant Agronomy and Soils. Research in nutrient requirements and soil structure led to a specialty in turfgrass and sports field construction. As a result, he was instrumental in the founding of the Guelph Turfgrass Institute, and the development of the association now known as Sports Turf Canada. He always joked that his aim was to make two blades of grass grow where one grew before. Overseas trips to attend the International Turfgrass Congress gave him the travel bug. A sabbatical year to live and work in New Zealand allowed the family to travel the world and meet lifelong friends. Through these years Bob was an active curler, and a member of Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. With Gladys, many miles and nights were spent travelling the province visiting numerous friends. Retirement in 1990 brought more time for gardening, travel, occasional consulting, and especially cherished grandchildren. Bob was unwavering in his commitment to Gladys and following her stroke Bob fully supported her advocacy work for Stroke Recovery. Bob and Gladys moved to Arbour Trails in 2013. Bob himself experienced a stroke in 2016. To his final days, he grew plants in his room and enjoyed his flower garden outside - he was motivated his entire life to help plants and people grow. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Arbour Trails staff, and to Dr. David Hood for the compassionate care Bob received. Due to the current emphasis on health and safety, a graveside ceremony will take place Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Shelburne for family only. A memorial service will follow Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph - also restricted to invited family. Please understand that we will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19. The invited family will be required to wear masks. We ask the family to not visit if feeling unwell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Harcourt Memorial United Church or Stroke Recovery Canada - Guelph Wellington Chapter would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your condolences and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family. "What we have done for ourselves alone, dies with us. What we have done for others and the world remains, and is immortal." (Albert Pike)