Peacefully at the Grey Bruce Health Services, on Wednesday morning, September 9th, 2020. Roma Winnifred Gaul (nee Scorgie), of Owen Sound, at the age of 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Orval William Gaul. Loving mother of Dr. Christopher Gaul (Tina), Alexander Gaul (Hana) and Allyson Potter (Dan). Proud grandmother of Dennis, David, Merrill, Alexis (Mark), Max (Lisa) and great-grandmother of Annie, Mitchel, Ellie, Logan and Benji. Dear sister of Enid Young. Predeceased by her parents, William and Myrtle Scorgie; her brother, Lloyd Scorgie; her sister, Johanne Moffat. A Graveside Service for Roma Gaul will be held in Burlington at a later date. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street, West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family on-line at www.woodfuneralhome.ca