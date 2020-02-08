|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronald Charbonneau in his 78th year, at St Joseph Health Care Centre, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was the beloved husband and partner for 35 years to Pam (Leaman), the loving father to Andre, Denis, Jill (Nathan Nelson), Dave, Belinda (Martin Drexler), Caroline (Steve Hepburn), Kim (Gerry Raycraft), Vince. He will be missed by his 24 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. First wife was Rose Marie (Bechard) Charbonneau. Cremation has taken place, to celebrate Ron's life a ceremony will be held at a later date to scatter his ashes in the Atlantic Ocean, as per his wishes. If so desired, memorial donations made to W. Ross MacDonald School for the Blind would be appreciated. Contributions can be made through the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020