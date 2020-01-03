|
|
Passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 55 years. Brother-in-law of Barb (Eric) Woodland of Arnstein, Ontario and Jack (Donna) McGee of West Vancouver. Father of Leeann, and the late Larry (1989). Grandfather of Chinye, James and Amaka. Ron was the dear brother of Herb (Diana) Dempsey, Mary Roddick, and the late George, Keith, Charles, Jack, and Ken. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Guelph Minor Baseball (Ron's nickname was Wacky), Sick Kids, or the Special Olympics in Ron's memory. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.