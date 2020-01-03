Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald DEMPSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald DEMPSEY

Add a Memory
Ronald DEMPSEY Obituary
Passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 55 years. Brother-in-law of Barb (Eric) Woodland of Arnstein, Ontario and Jack (Donna) McGee of West Vancouver. Father of Leeann, and the late Larry (1989). Grandfather of Chinye, James and Amaka. Ron was the dear brother of Herb (Diana) Dempsey, Mary Roddick, and the late George, Keith, Charles, Jack, and Ken. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Guelph Minor Baseball (Ron's nickname was Wacky), Sick Kids, or the Special Olympics in Ron's memory. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -