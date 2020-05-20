It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ron Lappan in his 80th year on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Our dearly loved Husband, Dad, and Grampa passed peacefully in the arms of his wife at Hospice Wellington of Guelph, Ontario. Ron was a most devoted and loving husband to Phyllis (nee Ryan). They were to celebrate 54 years of marriage on May 21st. Ron and Phyllis were best friends, forever together; it was never just Ron or just Phyllis, it was always "Ron and Phyllis". An extremely proud Dad of daughters he referred to them as, Daughter #1 Stephanie (Bogdan Gracon), Daughter #2 Penny (John Kollar) and Daughter #3 Stacey (Josh Fraser). He was a cherished Grampa to Michael and Stefan Gracon (Toronto), Milan and Sonja Kollar (Windsor) and Hannah and Julia Fraser (Guelph). Ron was known for many things, with his unmistakeable thick full head of white hair and sharp dress, his love for his best friend Phyllis, and his immense pride for his three daughters. But as we all know, it was his great love of dancing that brought delight to all at every wedding and party he attended. He was a regular dancer on CKLW's "Bud Davies Top 10 Dance Party" in Windsor in 1957. He danced at the Sarnia Regis Club Sunday night dances where he met Phyllis on November 24, 1963. It was a great joy to watch him gracefully glide across the dance floor in an elegant waltz or his energetic dance moves that earned him the nicknames "the Energizer Bunny" and "Crazy Legs Lappan". His first job was as a salesman for Gestetner Duplicating Machines where he covered the Windsor, London and Sarnia areas. He retired on September 1, 2001 from the Ford Motor Company, Essex Engine Plant as Manufacturing Supervisor after 31 years of service. We often joked that Ford Motor couldn't operate without Ron Lappan. He left a legacy of his strong work ethic behind which he passed onto his daughters. He enjoyed a full and wonderful retired life for the past 19 years. With Phyllis at his side, he travelled the world and danced in the streets of Europe, Florida, Hawaii and Mexico. Ron enjoyed retirement first in Grand Bend for 7 years and in Guelph for the past 12 years where he was an active member in the Guelph and District PROBUS Club and Guelph Wellington Men's Club. Ron was born in McGregor, Ontario. He is predeceased by father, Joseph Emile Armand "Babe" Lappan and mother, Cora Marie Meloche and brothers, Norman and Arthur. Ron will truly be missed by friends and family. His spirit remained strong throughout these past three weeks giving us the strength to carry on. We know that he is now enjoying a rum and coke with buddies Jim Chandler, Rick Redford, Dixie Irwin and Steve Zokvic and looks forward to enjoying the next dance with Phyllis. Thank you to the 7th floor of Guelph General Hospital and the tremendous care of the nursing team and staff. Thank you to Dr. Harvey for his kindness and compassion. Thank you to Pat Stuart and the amazing nursing team and staff at Hospice Wellington, as well as Dr. Spadafora for providing comfort and peace, and in an environment that allowed Phyllis to be at his side during these difficult times. A special thank you and prayers for Father Ian Duffy for spiritual support in Ron's final journey. Sadly, due to COVID-19 crisis, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be forwarded to the family via the funeral home website below Ron's notice. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hospice Wellington, or your local Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Ron Lappan in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 20, 2020.