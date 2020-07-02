1/1
Ronald Melville NEWSON
December 2, 1930 - June 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at University Hospital London, with family by his side, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Fay (nee Vrooman) for almost 59 years. Loved father of Denise Low (John), Brent Newson (Andrene) and Blake Newson (Susan). Loving grandfather of Erin (Will), Philip (Katrina), Andrew (Melanie), Rachel, Mark, Kathryn, and Jake. Great grandfather of Natalie and Sadie. Dear brother of Clare Newson (Pat). Predeceased by his parents, Harry and Marion Newson. A gentleman in the truest sense of the word, Ron will be remembered for the practical ways in which he quietly helped others, for his deep love of his family, and for his steadfast trust in God. A private family graveside service will be held at Belsyde Cemetery, Fergus. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Ron's notice. Memorial contributions to Crestwicke Baptist Church, Faith to Live By (both available via the Canada Helps website) or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. No flowers, please. A tree will be planted in memory of Ronald M. Newson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
