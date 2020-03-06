|
Formerly of Amherstburg, passed away peacefully at LaPointe Fisher Nursing Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Ron leaves behind his devoted wife Janet Lee (Deslippe); his daughters Dana (Mark Filo)of Guelph and Dawn of Ayton; his sister Bonnie Bailey (Ron Gibb, Greg Bailey); brother Paul Trimble (Susan); sisters in-law Joan French (Ron), Judy Heaton (Roger) and brother in-law Earl Deslippe (Barb). Predeceased by his parents Glen Trimble and Ida (nee Nicholson); his in-laws Earl and Juliette Deslippe; brothers in-law Jerome Deslippe (Sharon Ann, Beth) and Paul Deslippe. He will be missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews - of which are approximately 75 in number. A graduate of General Amherst High School 1958, Graceland College Lamoni Iowa 1960, Windsor Teachers College 1963, BA University of Windsor, Masters of Education University of Waterloo & Toronto 1980, Principal to various Guelph Public Schools 1967 - 1996, Ron had a passion for teaching. He was well regarded by his students. This man of strong moral character and integrity had many hobbies: an excellent wood carver, carpenter, nature-lover and outdoor activities enthusiast - canoeing, fishing, jogging to name a few. A Celebration of Life will take place at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020