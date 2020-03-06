Home

Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Ronald Richard TRIMBLE


1940 - 04
Ronald Richard TRIMBLE Obituary
Formerly of Amherstburg, passed away peacefully at LaPointe Fisher Nursing Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Ron leaves behind his devoted wife Janet Lee (Deslippe); his daughters Dana (Mark Filo)of Guelph and Dawn of Ayton; his sister Bonnie Bailey (Ron Gibb, Greg Bailey); brother Paul Trimble (Susan); sisters in-law Joan French (Ron), Judy Heaton (Roger) and brother in-law Earl Deslippe (Barb). Predeceased by his parents Glen Trimble and Ida (nee Nicholson); his in-laws Earl and Juliette Deslippe; brothers in-law Jerome Deslippe (Sharon Ann, Beth) and Paul Deslippe. He will be missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews - of which are approximately 75 in number. A graduate of General Amherst High School 1958, Graceland College Lamoni Iowa 1960, Windsor Teachers College 1963, BA University of Windsor, Masters of Education University of Waterloo & Toronto 1980, Principal to various Guelph Public Schools 1967 - 1996, Ron had a passion for teaching. He was well regarded by his students. This man of strong moral character and integrity had many hobbies: an excellent wood carver, carpenter, nature-lover and outdoor activities enthusiast - canoeing, fishing, jogging to name a few. A Celebration of Life will take place at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020
