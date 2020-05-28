We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Ron Short on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Guelph. He has gone to join his wife Marlene Short (née Barton) (2013) of over 60 years, whom he has missed every day since. Loving father of Brian (Diana) Hambly, Gayle (the late Joseph) Foster, Kathy Kelly, Lee-Anne (Bruce) Paterson and Braden (Mark) Short. Proud Papa to Thomas Kelly, Karen (David) Miller and Cindy (Mike) Alarie and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Murchland (2017). Favourite Uncle to Kerri and Penni Murchland and their children. He will be missed by his little best friend Strider, as well as all of his extended family. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 28, 2020.