Passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Guelph, on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 82. She was the loving mother of Glenna Rogers (Stewart Sweeney), Mark Rogers (Tamra), Cheryl Rogers and Paula Rogers. Adored grandmother of Meredith Sweeney, Emma Rogers, Aidan Sweeney, Brooke Rogers, Joel Rogers, Bronwyn Sweeney and Malin Lajeunesse. She leaves behind her siblings Alberta Katz (Irwin), Deborah Marks (Dave Bois), Terry Marks (Linda), Gary Marks, sisters-in-law Linda Marks and Mary Esther Hicks (Bob) and brother-in-law Bill McCutcheon. Rosalie is predeceased by her dear friend and companion Hugh Beaumont, her parents Albert and Ann Marks (nee Wallace) who were both born in Scotland and her brother Arnold Marks and sister ShirleyAnn McCutcheon. Rosalie will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, family, friends and all that had the pleasure of meeting her. At Rosalie's request, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Friday, July 17, 2020. Burial will take place at a later date in Deseronto. Those wishing to make a donation in Rosalie's memory may do so to Mothers with a heart for Ethiopia (Guelph Group), VON Transportation Services, or to The Ontario Parks Association Foundation. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or donations and condolences may be made at https://www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
. Rosalie was the best Mother anyone could ask for, with unlimited love and support for her family. Her compassionate qualities reached beyond a loving mother. She will be missed for her endless thirst for knowledge, spunky enthusiasm, genuine interest and care for others and an unwavering love for life.