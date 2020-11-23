1/1
Rosanna (Dalla Lana) Pizziola
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Pizziola (2017). Loving mother of Daniela (Jim Prigione), Luciana (Bill Bushey), Gabriela, Lino (Patricia Stokes), Guido and Diana (Gus Michalopoulos). Dear Nonna of Daniel (Chantelle), Matthew (Paige), James (Alexandra), Alessandra (Cameron), Nathan (Lauren), Natassja, Aleksei, Giovanni, Aleck, Zach, and Dominic and Bis-nonna of Emmett and Nicholas. Predeceased by her loving parents Amalia and Guido Dalla Lana, her dear sister Silvana Bedin (late Luigi) and brother Fernando Dalla Lana (Anna). Remembered by many in-laws in Italy and the late Maria Zaniol (late Guiseppe) and Bertilla (Giacomo) in Ontario. Rosanna will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Thank you to the nurses, PSW's and the LHIN who cared for and supported our mom throughout this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Zajdlik for her care of our mom. A visitation and Funeral Mass was held earlier this week. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Buona Notte e Buon Riposo Mom/Nonna


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
