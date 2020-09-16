Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020. Rose Ceciel (nee Seifried) Dawes, in her 92nd year, was, for 73 years, the beloved husband of Frank Dawes. She was the dear mother of Mary Ridddell and Larry (Pauline) Dawes. Rose was the loving grandmother of Tammy (Sandro Bellai), Kimberly Riddell (Paul Meinzinger), Cindy (Steve Peters), Stacy (Darren Daub), Wendy Mckenna, Frankie Dawes and Kevin Dawes, by great-grandchildren and by great-great-grandchildren. Especially remembered by Tina. Rose is survived by sisters Peg Withers, Theresa Bruder and Catherine Grominsky. She was predeceased by her son Frank Dawes, by grandson Ryan Dawes, by son-in-law Andy Riddell and by siblings Charlie, Joe, George, Jim, Doug, Grace, Marie and Emma, by her brothers-in-law Stuart Withers, James Bruder and Vic Grominsky, and by her parents Norman and Rose (nee Lehman) Seifried. Rose loved to play bingo and euchre and to play hide-and-seek with Tina. A private family memorial gathering will take place at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph.