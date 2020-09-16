1/1
Rose Ceciel DAWES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020. Rose Ceciel (nee Seifried) Dawes, in her 92nd year, was, for 73 years, the beloved husband of Frank Dawes. She was the dear mother of Mary Ridddell and Larry (Pauline) Dawes. Rose was the loving grandmother of Tammy (Sandro Bellai), Kimberly Riddell (Paul Meinzinger), Cindy (Steve Peters), Stacy (Darren Daub), Wendy Mckenna, Frankie Dawes and Kevin Dawes, by great-grandchildren and by great-great-grandchildren. Especially remembered by Tina. Rose is survived by sisters Peg Withers, Theresa Bruder and Catherine Grominsky. She was predeceased by her son Frank Dawes, by grandson Ryan Dawes, by son-in-law Andy Riddell and by siblings Charlie, Joe, George, Jim, Doug, Grace, Marie and Emma, by her brothers-in-law Stuart Withers, James Bruder and Vic Grominsky, and by her parents Norman and Rose (nee Lehman) Seifried. Rose loved to play bingo and euchre and to play hide-and-seek with Tina. A private family memorial gathering will take place at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved