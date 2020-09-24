ANICH-ERICKSON, Rosemarie We are saddened to announce the death of Rosemarie Anich-Erickson 1938-2020. Born in Ashland, Wisconsin, youngest of seven, she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Erickson (1989), her parents, Matthew and Cecilia Anich; brothers Tom, Emil, Edward and Rudy, and sister Helen. Survived by her sister Elaine, sisters-in-law Beverley Anich and Sue Erickson, and brother-in-law Robert Erickson. She will be missed by all the Anich and Erickson nieces and nephews, and by the many lifelong friends she and Gerry made as they lived their lives across three countries. Most of all, she will be missed by her children and grandchildren: Rebecca Erickson and Greg Sayer with Freya and Caius, Nik Erickson and Joan Murai with Trent and Olivia, and Jennifer Erickson and Bruce Walton with Makyla (Dale) and Sam. In her last days we were able to share with her the many beautiful messages sent to her from her relatives and friends, including those from McCrae House gardeners, the Burlington and Guelph Weavers' Guilds, and by so many people she touched in her 25 years of living in Guelph. Rosemarie was many things, a loving mother and fun-loving Nana, a dedicated gardener, lifelong master weaver, expressive musician, and Christmas connoisseur, who created decades of rich memories for her family. She was an adventurous partner to her husband of 30 years, Gerry (1989) as they set up home in the USA, England and Canada. She made her last home in Guelph for 25 years where she found wonderful friendships through her weaving, gardening and weekly soup nights. She set a high bar for herself and for everyone who came within her sphere of influence, and because of that, several generations of friends and family know better the value of hard work, commitment to a cause, and being true to yourself no matter the cost. And of course, the value of a really good bottle of the peatiest of peaty scotches. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the cause of your choice, Hospice Wellington, or the Guelph Arboretum, where a memorial bench in her honour will be dedicated. A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Messages may be left for the family at www.cremationalternatives.com
