Ross Dumbreck passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington to the sound of bagpipes and the words of Robbie Burns. Immigrating in 1965 from Glasgow, Scotland, Ross settled in Burlington, Ontario, to raise his family while working in management for Saint-Gobain. He leaves behind his four children, Scott (Stephanie), Jason (Johanna), Nicole (Michael), Shawn (Marcia), and his step-daughter Tina (Derrick); his five granddaughters, Bailey, Mariska, Kayla, Elle and Zahra; and his beloved dog, Cheeky. Ross was predeceased by his wife, Diana, with whom he shared many wonderful years vacationing in Florida. Spending his formative life in Glasgow, Ross excelled as an amateur boxer, sailed the waters of Europe and Africa in the Merchant Marine, and then came to Canada seeking adventure and prosperity. He quickly became obsessed with hockey and was a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan until the end (however, Canadian winters were definitely more fun in Florida where he took his kids and Diana as often as he could). Soccer was a close second to hockey and Ross coached all four of his children to "bend it like Beckham". He also loved his station wagons (eventually forgiving Nicole for melting her gummy worms all over the dashboard). His passion for barbecuing was unparalleled as was his desire to achieve the well-done burger. Often there was enough to feed the neighbourhood. A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Hospice Wellington. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077) or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com