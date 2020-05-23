Ross Ernest McLean
1940 - 2020
April 25th, 1940 - May 21st, 2020 Ross McLean passed away on May 21st, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife Janet (Stockwell), two fine sons, David and Rob (Lisa), and grandchildren Katie, Zoe, and Lucas. He taught for the Wellington County Board of Education, helping to open Guelph's Centennial Collegiate in 1967 and retiring as Principal of Adult Education in 1996. For more than 50 years, Ross took pride in a variety of roles. He was the founding President of Royal City Musical Productions. He was an active volunteer with the Bruce Trail Conservancy where he contributed to trail design and maintenance, receiving an Honorary (Life) Membership and a Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions. He also volunteered with various national parks in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, and at the Festival of the Sound. He loved the Parry Sound area where he and Janet had a cottage since the first year of their marriage. Cremation has taken place. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Ross E. McLean in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
