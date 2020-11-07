Passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen at the age of 77. Beloved mother of Suzy, who she cared for dearly. Rose will be sadly missed by family in Croatia, the United States, Canada and all her friends here in Guelph and surrounding area. Many thanks to the doctors and staff at Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre, and Riverside Glen for all the care they gave her in this trying time. Also, many thanks to Wall-Custance Funeral Home for their guidance and strength to take care of things. A private funeral service was held at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051/www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to Heart & Stroke or Salvation Army would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Rozina Postma in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.



