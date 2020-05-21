Of Guelph, passed away at The Village of Riverside Glen, Guelph on Friday, May 15, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Karl Henry Mickus (2004). Loved mother of Martha Hobson (Rick Haines) and David Mickus. Loving grandmother of Kelly (Jason) Hobson-Coles and Kristi Coles. Proud great grandmother of Quinton, Eliza, Iszack, Madisyn and Grayson. Will be missed by her sister June (the Late Jack) Weiler and brother Bob (Dorothy) Barnard. Dear sister-in-law Viola MacPherson and Jean Mickus. Ruth was predeceased by her loving parents Albert and Eva Barnard and brothers and sisters-in-law Gordon (Hazel) Mickus, Kenneth Mickus, John MacPherson, Pearl (Alvin) Edwards, Christina (Ernest) Seddon, Katherine (Bert) Lamb and Ruth (Ephraim) Wideman. Ruth will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Everyone who met her immediately felt at ease, she was very kind, had a quiet honesty, generosity of spirit and strong resolve. She had a love of painting with oil and water colours, enjoyed baking and loved to travel with Karl. At Ruth's request, cremation will take place followed by a private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Ruth's notice. Memorial contributions to Knox Presbyterian Church, Guelph or to the Salvation Army, Guelph would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Ruth E. Mickus in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 21, 2020.