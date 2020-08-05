PARR, Ruth L. (nee Thomas) July 30, 1928 - August 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Wellington Hospice, Guelph. She was loved and cherished by many including her beloved late husband Don; her children Cathy (Charlie), Donna (Jan) and David (Rose); her grandchildren Chris and Trisha Hughes, Thomas, Michael, Daniel and Kasha Burghardt, Jamie (Anindita), Grace (Albert), Jacob and Max Parr. She is predeceased by her sister Isabel Murphy and in-laws Steve, June and Jack and survived by in-law Carol Little. Dear friend to Joan Mitges. Ruth had many nieces and nephews and up until the day she died she followed their lives. She collected many friends through her years growing up in Toronto, attending UofT Nursing 1951 and through her years following Don with his Ministry living in Alberta, Markham and Guelph. Ruth spent many years in public health nursing and took great pride in founding the palliative care program in Guelph and worked along side Don to help to establish Hospice Wellington. We would like to extend thanks to the many healthcare workers who treated her with care and compassion through her illness. Donations may be made to Hospice Wellington; Dublin Street United Church or Guelph General Hospital. A funeral will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of Ruth L. Parr in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.