Samuel Edward COLE
Of Aylmer, previously residing in Guelph, passed away peacefully November 7, 2020 at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital at the age of 93. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years Elizabeth Stockford-Cole, son F. Patrick Cole (Cathy) of Guelph, daughter Catherine Parmeter (Robert) of Aylmer. Beloved Grandpa to Cole Parmeter, Emily Parmeter and Finnian (Finn) Cole. Sister Dinah Smith (Eric) of Ottawa. Predeceased by sisters Vera, Eileen, Anita, Mary and brother Bob. Sam's parents immigrated from Ireland to Canada and started their new life in Scarborough, eventually settling in Rockwood. Sam worked on their family farm until starting his career at the University of Guelph in the Animal Science Research department. Sam loved his job and worked there for over 24 years until his retirement in 1991. As per Sam's wishes there will be no service held. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Guelph Retirees Association or St Thomas Elgin General Hospital. A tree will be planted in memory of Samuel E. Cole in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
