|
|
Sandra passed away on February 12, 2020, at the age of 82. Cherished by her husband Douglas, beloved by her children Diane, Eric, Lien, and Tri, and by their children Cory, Daniel, Meagan, Rebecca, Simon, Trevor, Victoria, Winfield, and Winston. Friends are welcome to join the family for a visitation in the Hart Chapel of the Gilbert MacIntyre Funeral Home, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, followed by a celebration of Sandy's life at 11 a.m., and then a reception in the Fellowship Lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020