1/1
Sandra (Brown) TANTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
59, passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She shared 38 years of marriage with Gerry Tanti. Daughter to Curt and Mona Brown of Calgary and daughter-in-law to Walter and Vivian Tanti of Guelph. Mother of Kristen (Ty) Senyshyn and new Nana to Zachary. Sister to Dan Brown of Calgary and sister-in-law to Debbie Tanti of London. Sandy was quick-witted and had a wicked sense of humour. She loved her family deeply and we will cherish all the happy times we had together. She loved angels and was always looking for signs from passed loved ones. We know that Zach has met his guardian angel and now we will look for signs from her. Special thanks to Dr. Schmidt and Dr. Lala, nurses Carla, Doretta and Jeremy, and to everyone for their compassion and for keeping her comfortable during her last few days in the ICU. A private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Sandra L. Tanti in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved