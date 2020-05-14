Irene Scheck (née Irén Bálint of K?telek, Hungary) passed away peacefully in Guelph, Ontario. She is survived by her loving son, Rob Pogany (Sue), daughter Cynthia Bringas (John), grandchildren Shyla (Jesse), Amaelia, and Isabella; siblings Jolán and Zoltán (and predeceased by László and Imre); sister in-law Margó; nieces and nephews László and Aghi, Tíbor and Zoltán, László, and Ildikó; and extended family in New Jersey. Heath care provider, master tailor and educator, Irene, affectionately known as Irénke and Momila, loved her dogs (Mia and Tucker), sewing, nature, and reciting poems and songs from her homeland. A tree will be planted in her honour at the Guelph Arboretum's Memorial Forest. She was laid to rest in Kingston, Ontario.



