An outdoor memorial service for Susan Beemer and her son, Scott, will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. on the lawn of Trinity United Church, 400 Stevenson St. North, Guelph. Please bring a lawn chair. Masks are encouraged (required if accessing church washrooms) and physical distancing will be in effect. In case of inclement weather, a limited number of people will be able to attend at Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel, 206 Norfolk St, Guelph, ON. Please RSVP to beemermemorial@gmail.com if you plan to attend.