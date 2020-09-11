1/1
Scott and Susan BEEMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
An outdoor memorial service for Susan Beemer and her son, Scott, will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. on the lawn of Trinity United Church, 400 Stevenson St. North, Guelph. Please bring a lawn chair. Masks are encouraged (required if accessing church washrooms) and physical distancing will be in effect. In case of inclement weather, a limited number of people will be able to attend at Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel, 206 Norfolk St, Guelph, ON. Please RSVP to beemermemorial@gmail.com if you plan to attend.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved