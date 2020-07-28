BEEMER, Scott Walter - Suddenly, at home, on July 22, 2020 at the age of 45 years. Beloved son of the late Susan Beemer (June 2020). Scott will be sadly missed by his father Blair Beemer of Mississauga and by many cousins, relatives, and friends. Born and raised in Guelph, Scott was an avid birder and was a member of many nature organizations. He also enjoyed playing volleyball and taking part in his employer's annual golf tournaments each year. Cottage life with his mother at their property on Oxtongue Lake was a favourite summer past time. Scott was a quiet, gentle soul who found life a challenge without his beloved mother Susan at his side. Special thanks to Scott's Trinity United Church family, neighbours, co-workers, friends and all who reached out to help and support him during his time of grieving these last few weeks. Cremation has taken place and a combined memorial service for Scott and Susan will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Scott's notice. Gifts of remembrance can be made to Trinity United Church, Guelph, the Friends of Algonquin Park or a nature supporting charity of your choice
. A tree will be planted in memory of Scott W. Beemer in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.