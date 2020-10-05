1/2
Sharon (Moore) BRUDER
Sharon walked this earth for a very short time. On September 29, 2020 at the age of 66, Sharon Ann Bruder with her loving family by her side, received her wings and went to walk with the angels. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Patrick. Sharon is an inspirational, supportive and loving mother to Jennifer Grebenc (Andrew) and Stephanie Grebenc (Alex). Her pride and joy are her grandchildren Georgia, Lincoln, Charlotte, Easton, who will love her "to the moon and back" and everywhere in-between. Sharon is the loving sister of Larry Moore (Brenda), Paul Moore (Mimma) and the late Rosemary Broughton. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Helen Moore. She will be greatly missed by her many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and dearest friends. Sharon was an amazingly creative, thoughtful, loving and passionate person. Her artistic visions led to an infinite collection of talents, including elaborate cookies, stained glass, wood working, to only name a few. Sharon's creations will live on with those who were fortunate enough to receive them. Sharon spent most of her working career, employed by the children's author, Robert Munsch and his family. She is described as unflappable, good humoured, efficient and compassionate. She graciously enjoyed every moment of life's journey with the Munsch family and was honoured to work for them. Sharon will be remembered for her kindness, genuine caring for others, and beautiful smile. We would like to thank the many family and friends who supported us with their presence, their support and especially their love. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church (4673 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls Ontario) on Friday October 9th, 2020 at 11:00 am. (Covid-19 protocols to be followed). Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Sharon's notice. If so desired, Memorial Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor's choice. Sharon, from our lips to angels' wings, we will always "Love You Forever". A tree will be planted in memory of Sharon A. Bruder in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
