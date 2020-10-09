McCarvell, Sharon Loretto passed away suddenly at her home in Mission B.C. on Sept 28, 2020 at the age of 68. She is predeceased by her parents Bruce and Doreen McCarvell and her sister Lorna Gazzola. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Norman (Jeanette) McCarvell of Nelson B.C., Gordon (Wendy) McCarvell of Edmonton Alberta, and Velda (Ed) Sampson of Alma Ont., daughter Yolanda and her family, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Sharon was very devoted to her Baha'i faith. A private family service has been held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store