Shawn Kelly
"It's all good" 1954-2020 Shawn entered into rest with his parents, Anthony (2014) and Mathilda (2018) on November 16, 2020, after battling cancer and subsequent medical complications. Loving brother of Lawrence, Daniel, Kathleen and Tim, who will always remember his kind, gentle and humorous ways he treated his siblings and many, many friends. He will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, who also knew of his easy-going manner and respect for others. Further, he always conducted ongoing, outstanding assistance towards his loving mother and father during their later years and health decline, for which we will forever have the utmost admiration and appreciation. While battling the cancer, pre-existing medical conditions and subsequent conditions, Shawn did so in a brave manner and focus upon the good things in other people and life in general. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a future date in Guelph. Shawn's remains are currently held at Wall-Custance Funeral Home in Guelph. Messages, condolences and registering your contact information for later contact by Tim regarding the future celebration of Shawn's life may be made online below Shawn's notice at www.wallcustance.com.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
