1972-2020 With deep sadness we announce the passing of Shawn (Cutty) Cunningham at the age of 47, on June 18th peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife Cheryl (Shannon), his daughters Reilly and Payton, his son Logan, his parents Doug and Deb and his brother Jeff. Shawn worked at Stelco in Hamilton as an Electrical Supervisor for over 20 years. He loved spending time his family, going fishing and cooking great meals. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing baseball, ball hockey and fantasy football. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada in his name



