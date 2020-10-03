Of Guelph, passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer on 29th, September 2020, at Guelph General Hospital in her 80th year. Beloved wife of 61 years to Marv. Loved mother to Cheryl (Brian) Robinson, Bill (Jan) Henshall, Rick (Lisa) Henshall, and Lisa (Jeff) White. Shirley will be affectionately remembered by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dear sister to Bill (Loretta) Fox, Trudy (Glen) Forsythe, Wes (Noreen) Fox, the late Reg Fox, the late John Fox, and sister-in-law to Linda Fox, Bob Henshall, and Barb (Ron) Nicol. Shirley will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Gertrude and William Fox. Visitation will be held on Friday October 2nd, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 206 Norfolk Street, Guelph (Mandatory to email (mail@wallcustance.com) or call the funeral home (519-822-0051) to confirm attendance as covid protocols are in effect). A private family service will be held on Saturday. Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website (www.wallcustance.com
) below Shirley's notice. Memorial contributions to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Shirley A. Henshall in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.