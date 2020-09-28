Shirley LESLIE

Age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She is survived by her loving husband George of 62 years and four children, Sharon Leslie of Guelph, Sandra (Ken) Ferris of Alma, Graham (Karen) Leslie and Gerald (Reina Dam) Leslie, all of Rockwood. Dearly missed by her five grandchildren Dean (fiancé Melani), Kalyn, Chad, Cody and Erica. Survived by her sister-in-law Marion Neilson Osborne, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by brother Harold Smith and Parents John Smith and Janet (Boosomworth), brothers-in-law Lloyd and Gordon, and sister-in-law Pat. Shirley loved the rural life and raised her four children on the family farm. Shirley went back to work after the children left for college as a teller at Canada Trust Bank Speedvale Branch in Guelph until her retirement in 1999. Shirley was a handy housewife, as she excelled at math and kept the farm books accurately. Shirley was Wellington County Dairy Princess in 1959. Her and George were active in Jr. Farmer Organization and the Stone United Church. There were many good times, shiveries and parties with Snowmobile and Junior Farmer friends over the years. Shirley was a member of the Ponsonby area "Blue Bird" homemaking club through her teenage years and was a Leader of the Eramosa 4H homemaking clubs. From this she learned her cooking, baking and pie making skills. Shirley had a 'green thumb' her gardens were always beautiful in every season. Shirley loved camping and enjoyed many trips with their 5th wheel trailer with family and friends over the years. An annual outing with the trailer was to the International Plowing Match no matter where the location. This was a time to catch up with their friends and enjoy the night entertainment at the Match. There was always a story on return home after each Plowing Match and the word "mud" was usually of mention. She also enjoyed many Great Canadian bus trips around Canada and the United States. Shirley was an avid quilter and won prizes with her quilts that were auctioned for charities in the community. A private family funeral will be held at Everton Cemetery on Sunday September 27, 2020 officiated by Rev. Heather Leffler. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Thank you to Dr. Lund and nurses Jocelyn and Danielle, Marion her home visiting nurse, Active Caregiving PSWs Sasha and Tess, and to Lorien and Paige for coordinating her care at home over the past year. Memorial contributions to the Stone United Church, Wellington County 4-H or charity of choice
would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Shirley Leslie in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.