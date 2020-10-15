The Family of Shirley Leslie would like to acknowledge the many expressions of kindness, care and compassion from friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues during this time of bereavement. Words cannot express the strength you have given us during this difficult time. Through the phone calls and visits with Dad to the home cooked meals and sweets dropped in to the farm and to our homes over the past weeks. In addition were the many emails, texts and cards extending love, thoughts and prayers. Where lives pass, memories carry on forever. This will help our family remain strong and share in the journey to finding a "new normal" remembering Mom, Grandma, Shirley.



