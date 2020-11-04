Of Guelph, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at Groves Memorial Hospital at the age of 89 years. Loving mother of Colleen (Gary) Everson and the late Michael. Forever remembered as a loving grandmother of Kelly (Ryan) Gerritsen and Kyle (Kayla) Everson. Extra special great grandmother (GG) of Brooklyn, Londyn, Abigail "Abby", Alivia "Ally", Kensingtyn, and Annabelle. Survived by her loving sister Margie (Fred) Sanvido. Shirley (Auntie Beattie) will be greatly missed by her friends, nieces, and nephews. Special thank you to the nursing staff at Groves Memorial Hospital. Memorial contributions to Groves Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of Shirley Smith in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.