Passed away peacefully and comfortably at her home with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Mark and loving mother of Alexander. She will be sadly missed by all the Sabbadin /Pacholkiw relatives, her nieces and nephews, other relatives and all her friends too many to mention, spread out across the country. Those who knew her admired her larger than life heart of gold. Always willing to go the extra mile to please people while enjoying life to the fullest. She will be forever missed by everyone who happened to cross paths with her. Although sadly missed, she will be cherished in all our hearts forever. A special thank you to Gracie and Kelly for being there every day. At Silvana's request cremation has already taken place. Due to current social distancing circumstances, there will be no gathering at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, a donation to the would be appreciated. Donations and condolences can be made on line at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020