Of Guelph, passed away on Thursday, November 12th 2020 from complications of metastatic breast cancer, aged 59. Cherished mother of Deanna Sophia Marostica. Predeceased by her parents, Emil and Anne Podrozny. Sophia was passionate about her career as a dietitian and volunteering with community food initiatives, including the Community Food Advisors and Chalmers Community Services Centre. She loved dance in every form, especially ballet, Ukrainian, Hawaiian, belly dance and Regency dance. She also loved to sing and was part of choirs wherever she went. She combined these talents to perform in musicals with Royal City Musical Productions, her final show being Mamma Mia!. She was a treasured part of Folk Camp Canada, Sacred Dance Guild and Encounter World Religions events for many years and a member of the Ukrainian community throughout her life. She was a talented poet and songwriter and she was always happiest by the water or travelling on the train. She will be remembered for her boundless creativity and her wise soul. Friends will be received at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Wednesday, November 18th from 7-9 p.m. Please wear masks and follow social distance guidelines. Please RSVP for a visitation time on the funeral home website. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Protection of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. Memorial contributions to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre, The National Ballet of Canada, or the organization of your choice through which you may have met her would be appreciated. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=jUflRNt2QqFk2HTMMo6aPJa8u30ZVG0caFa3Tk5_4d8&s=_2Lj_I63FbmM5wd-LfIh75Es9lHhJWVsN_G5fBjd6aM&e= .


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
