It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of our brother Stanley Charles Danton in his 69th year. He leaves behind his beloved wife Cindy Danton (nee Clow) and two sons, John and Charles Danton of London Ontario. He is lovingly remembered by his family; Margaret and Virginia Danton, and Elizabeth Robertson of Port Dover, Stephen and Doreen Danton of Simcoe, Valerie and John Rastel of Kitchener, Carolyn and Phil Shunamon of Priceville, and Roy Aitchison of Harley. He was the uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private family interment will take place at the White Brick Church Cemetery in Ancaster, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Poppy Fund would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com