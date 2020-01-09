|
Of Guelph, peacefully passed away at the Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville on Friday, December 27, 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Chmilar (March 11, 1995). Loved mother of the late Allen (August 1, 2001)(Gwen), RoseMary (Don) and Teri (Dave). Proud grandmother of the late Michael (1974), Richard, Brent, Heather, Janice, David, Isaac and Rebecca. Great grandmother of eleven and great-great grandmother of one. A memorial mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heart and Stroke Foundation in Stella's memory. A tree will be planted in memory of Stella Chmilar in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.