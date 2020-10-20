I worked with Karen for 13 years, at College Heights.



Karen was truly a salt of the earth woman, who always offered a warm smile. We had good conversations, which included her a great sense of adventure and humour! She always had some corny joke to poke at me, on days I wasn't feeling great. She always cheered me up, her free spirit was warm and authentic.



My deep condolences to all who loved her. Karen will be greatly missed by many.



Suzanne Boudreau

Friend