January 27, 1957 - October 31, 2020 Precious husband of 41 years to Robyn (nee Middleton). Beloved father to Lane (Jon) Murray and Kate Attwell (Brendan Melody). Treasured Pops to Jesse and Tegan Murray. Steve is survived by siblings; Sheila, Ray, Terry, Jacquie, Vince, and Kim. Predeceased by his parents, James and Pamela Attwell. He is much loved by his large, extended family and missed by many friends and colleagues. As per Steve's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A traditional Irish wake was held by the family in his honour. Many thanks to Cam Skipper of Gilchrist Chapel for his care and support. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18