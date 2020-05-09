Steven James KIRKWOOD
Passed away suddenly, at his home, on Thursday April 23rd in his 60th year. Beloved father to Alisha (John) Pecoraro and Mitchel (Leah) Kirkwood. Loving Papa to Avery and a baby boy expected in May. Loving son to Leta and the late Norman Kirkwood (2003). Dear brother to Gary (Marion), Randy (Deborah) and Rick (Samantha). He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Best bud and forever fishing partner to Steve Miller. "We hope you're casting your line and celebrating your biggest catch, Dad. We love you. Forever. Always" A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we are able to gather. Memorial contributions to the heart and stroke foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 9, 2020.
