Of Guelph, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre at the age of 57 years. Beloved son of Earl Wright and the late Marion (Russell -2011). Dear father of Jeff (Cathy), loving grandfather of Abigail and Emily. Dear brother of Brian (Kim), Dave (Lisa) and Linda. Steve loved watching and cheering for his favourite hockey and baseball teams and Nascar. He bravely fought his illness while busying himself making car and truck models, his favourite hobby. He had a big heart and a very deep love for his family. He also worked for the same company all his life, Guelph Tool and loved his job. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Steven J. Wright in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020