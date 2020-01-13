Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven James Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven James Wright Obituary
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre at the age of 57 years. Beloved son of Earl Wright and the late Marion (Russell -2011). Dear father of Jeff (Cathy), loving grandfather of Abigail and Emily. Dear brother of Brian (Kim), Dave (Lisa) and Linda. Steve loved watching and cheering for his favourite hockey and baseball teams and Nascar. He bravely fought his illness while busying himself making car and truck models, his favourite hobby. He had a big heart and a very deep love for his family. He also worked for the same company all his life, Guelph Tool and loved his job. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Steven J. Wright in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -