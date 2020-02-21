Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Michael WOODS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Michael WOODS Obituary
Mr. Steve Woods passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Beloved husband of Judy (née O'Halloran) for 42 years. Devoted father of Corey (Kate) of Guelph-Eramosa, Mathew of Hamilton and Kyle (Cristin) of Guelph. Loving grandfather of Xander and Eli Woods. Cherished brother of Karen Woods. Survived by his loving brothers and sisters in-law, Marilyn and Jim Mick of Cobden, Mike and Joanne O'Halloran of Pembroke, Myrna O'Halloran of Pembroke, Ronnie and Betty O'Halloran of Pembroke, Carol-Ann and Zane Yee of Edmonton, Lorraine Sorenson of Edmonton and David O'Halloran of Surrey, British Columbia, and Janet O'Halloran of Ottawa. Steve will be truly missed by his Aunt Hazel Chapman of Guelph, Aunt Glennise and Uncle Harold Ladd of Fergus, Uncle Glenn Hurd of Fergus and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Conn and Casie (née Hurd) Woods, by his brothers-in-law Lornie O'Halloran and Glen O'Halloran and by his sister-in law Linda Lairar. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin Street, North, Guelph, where the family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Monday, February 24 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday at 12 p.m. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association-Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -