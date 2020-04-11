Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Breckon-Wile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan G. Breckon-Wile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan G. Breckon-Wile Obituary
age 57, passed away due to complications on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. She was born November 3, 1962, in Windsor, to Douglas and Patricia (Pattison) Breckon. She was a 1982 graduate of John F. Ross High School. She had multiple careers including working in the insurance field at Co-operators, her own artisan cookie business, her own website design business and of course her real passion as management for musicians/entertainment artists. Sue truly lived life through simple pleasures; baking, connecting with friends and family through social media, enjoying the antics of her beloved cats, spending time with loved ones, and lots of music every day. Sue had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way with her generous heart. She is survived by her husband James, children Devon and Paige, brother Patrick, sister Jennie, parents Pat and Doug, niece, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Sue touched are invited to attend a celebration of life (aka party) at a later date, once the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Sue's facebook page has been memorialized as a place to reminisce, grieve and support one another. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to cancer research.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -