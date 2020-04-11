|
age 57, passed away due to complications on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. She was born November 3, 1962, in Windsor, to Douglas and Patricia (Pattison) Breckon. She was a 1982 graduate of John F. Ross High School. She had multiple careers including working in the insurance field at Co-operators, her own artisan cookie business, her own website design business and of course her real passion as management for musicians/entertainment artists. Sue truly lived life through simple pleasures; baking, connecting with friends and family through social media, enjoying the antics of her beloved cats, spending time with loved ones, and lots of music every day. Sue had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way with her generous heart. She is survived by her husband James, children Devon and Paige, brother Patrick, sister Jennie, parents Pat and Doug, niece, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Sue touched are invited to attend a celebration of life (aka party) at a later date, once the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Sue's facebook page has been memorialized as a place to reminisce, grieve and support one another. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to cancer research.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020