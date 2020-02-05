|
Passed away peacefully at The Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph on February 1, 2020. Theresa was in her 92nd year. Predeceased by husband Harvey Robert Pritchard in 1999. At Theresa's request cremation has taken place. Theresa was the "Queen" of our family, a very quiet, kind, strong and independent lady. Theresa lived in her own home right up to this past December when health issues forced mom to ask for more care. Theresa's family was the centre of her life. Mom enjoyed good conversation, a good laugh, baking delicious pies and creating beautiful quilts for her family. Mother of Mary Williams, Alec (Donna) Pritchard, Ruth (Bill) Norris, Carl (Cathy) Pritchard, John (Robin) Pritchard and Susan (Arne) Michalski. Grandmother of 14, great-grandmother (GG) of 21. Sister to George (Mary) Steffler. Mom is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by son, Robert Pritchard. Parents, Michael and Emelia (nee Steffler) King. Siblings, Reta (John) James, Loretta (Walter) Nicholson, Margaret (Ernest) Porter, Clara (Bill) Purcell, Joseph, Raymond, Patrick, Norman and Beatrice King. Son-in-law Paul Williams, daughter-in-law Pina Pritchard (nee Magro). Parents-in-law Roy and Annie (nee Smith) Pritchard. Siblings-in-law, Isabel (William) Airdrie, Muriel (George) Gibner (Leonard Hoffman), Emily (Robert "Bob") Webster and Hugh (Gladys) (Marg) Pritchard. Funeral mass will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Parish, 45 Victoria Road, North, Guelph; to be officiated by Father Laszlo Amaszka. There will be a visitation at the church at 9:30 a.m., prior to the mass. A luncheon to celebrate Theresa's life will follow at the Italian Canadian Club, 135 Ferguson Street, Guelph. Following the luncheon, Theresa's family will gather at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum in Guelph to have mom reunited with dad. Memorial contributions can be made to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children or to a . Our family sends our sincere thanks to Dr. Lisa Friars-Blit and the team at the Eramosa Neighbourhood in The Village at the Riverside Glen for their kindness and compassion. Keep doing what you're doing. You all made the journey so much easier. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel, 206 Norfolk Street, Guelph, 519-822-0051, www.wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Theresa E. Pritchard in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020