Timothy John Sullivan died as he lived, quietly and gently, on November 17th, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, Ontario, at the age of 66. Tim is the beloved son of Margaret (Matthews) Sullivan and John J. Sullivan (2002). Tim's children: Lara Sullivan, Mary-Anne Hatrick (Tim) and Jason Sullivan (Jennifer) were the pride of his life. Much loved brother of Anne (Joe Vallentin, 1992), Mary Ellen (Jim Stewart), Pat (Linda LaCroix), Bill (Connie Heng, 2000) and Irene (H.J. Smith).
Tim has been an inspiration for his nieces and nephews. Tim holds a special place in the hearts of his cousins, especially Joanne McArthur. He will also be fondly remembered by the Sullivan, Matthews, McArthur, Haefling, Englert, Stewart, Vallentin, Heng, Smith and Gates families.
A proud "Wellington County farm boy", Tim was the owner/operator of the 5th generation Sullivan farm until 2005. He learned to be a hard, diligent worker, capable of felling 80 foot trees, of repairing machinery, of tending crops and animals. A graduate of the University of Guelph, Diploma in Agriculture Program (OAC '77), Tim's skills were evident during his 32-year career as a Research Assistant at the University of Guelph Beef Research Station.
Tim's gift of friendship spans over six decades. He made friends wherever he went. He has many faithful, dear friends who journeyed with him in a special way since his diagnosis of Central Nervous System Lymphoma in 2018. Special thanks to Rene and Jenn, Cindy, Urszula and Przemek, Linda, Simon, Tony, Barrie, Barnie, Gino, Al and Joan, Zenia, Peter and Bonnie, Mike, Therese, Tom, Jim and Cindy, Pete, Dan and Cec, Henry and Christa, Gord and Joan, Larry, Sarah, Frank and Janice, Ernie, Burna and Jim, Mark ...and others too numerous to mention. Thank you, to each of you.
In the sorrowful days that followed saying good-bye to the family farm, Tim was introduced to the Argentine Tango and the gift of dance transformed him with immense delight and hope. Tim became so adept at ballroom dancing that he travelled the world as a dance host on three, forty-day cruises. His special way as a dancer is best described by his sister Mary Ellen...
Big Brother
My big brother Tim.
A farmer's body turned into dancer.
He charms his female partners
With his gentle mannerism,
Wit and eloquence.
From the small confines of the farm
To a worldly broad scope
He has seen international gardens of life.
...I wonder if he dances with cattle.
The farmer continues to dwell in him.
Mary Ellen
Aug 17, 2020
Tim was constantly astounded and grateful for all the medical care and wonderful people he met since his 2018 diagnosis. Thanks to his family doctor, Dr. Westendorp; Dr. Tom Kouroukis and the Juravinski Hematology team, Dr. Tony Whitton and the Juravinski Radiology team, Dr. Spadafora and all the wonderful staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington where Tim was cared for with dignity, gentleness and skill.
We are grateful that Tim received comfort and guidance in his spiritual journey from Dana, Garth and Greg Kennedy S.J.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gilbert MacIntyre Funeral Home, Hart Chapel. As Tim requested, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a small, private funeral and internment will be held. The funeral service will be available through Zoom on the funeral home website on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to the Stem Cell Unit Program at the Juravinski Hospital, Hospice Wellington, or to the charity of your choice
. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com.
Once we are through the pandemic, there will be a special time when we can meet all together to pray, dance and celebrate Tim's full life.
Thank you, God, for the gift of our Tim.